Woman celebrates 107th birthday through nursing home window

Reaching the age of 107 is always a big achievement, but for Sara Treves, this year’s birthday was bittersweet as she could only see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren through the window of the nursing home where she lives.

“The truth is the coronavirus surprised us — we had planned something much bigger with all the family. But this is the reality and we’ll deal with it the best we can,” granddaughter Noa Shalev told Channel 12 news as the family gathered on the other side of the glass.

Treves, who has lived in the nursing home for over 20 years, said she wasn’t afraid of the coronavirus.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“I am living for all of you,” she told her descendants. “I ask God for many things, but this he hasn’t heard and I don’t know when he will hear it. But I hope it is soon, because I don’t have much time left,” she said.

Grandson Yoav Pridor told the matriarch that he had to go through two police checkpoints that day that were set up to ensure people are only travelling for essential reasons.

“I told the police officer that my grandmother is 107 and they must let me through, so they did!” he said.