You can buy Marilyn Monroe’s menorah for $150,000

JTA — For $150,000, you can light a literal candle in the wind — or eight — on a menorah owned by Marilyn Monroe.

The bombshell film icon’s menorah will go up for auction by Kestenbaum & Co. on Nov. 7 in New York with a guide price of $100,000 to $150,000, according to CNN.

Monroe came to own a menorah when she converted to Judaism to marry playwright Arthur Miller.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The brass-plated candelabra has a wind-up mechanism at its base that plays Israel’s national anthem, Hatikva. Miller’s parents bought it for Monroe.

The couple divorced in 1961, a year before Monroe’s death at 36.

Last year, Monroe’s siddur was auctioned off for $26,250. The prayer book, which looks to have been given to Monroe by Miller’s Brooklyn synagogue, apparently was used.

A photo of one of the book’s pages shows the blessing for ritual fringes circled in pencil with the word “omit” scribbled next to it. According to Orthodox custom, only men put on ritual fringes.