2 unexploded shells found during Jerusalem light rail construction

Two unexploded shells were discovered overnight during construction on Jerusalem’s newest light rail route, forcing police to temporarily close roads around the site while they disposed of the ordinance Tuesday morning.
Police said the decades-old 90-millimeter shells, found in the south of the city on Hebron Road, were safely removed from the area and detonated in a controlled explosion.
Roads were reopened to traffic sometime after 8 a.m., though traffic remained snarled through rush hour.
The exact origin of the mortars was unclear.
Police reminded residents who find unexploded bombs to call the authorities for assistance, stand clear, and ensure others do not approach.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
Jerusalem last saw battle during the 1967 Six Day War, which involved intense clashes between the Israel Defense Forces and the Jordanian military.
The capital also served as a major battlefield for seven months during the 1948 War of Independence.
Responsibly covering this tumultuous time
Yes, I'll join
Yes, I'll join
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As The Times of Israel’s political correspondent, I spend my days in the Knesset trenches, speaking with politicians and advisers to understand their plans, goals and motivations.
I'm proud of our coverage of this government's plans to overhaul the judiciary, including the political and social discontent that underpins the proposed changes and the intense public backlash against the shakeup.
Your support through The Times of Israel Community helps us continue to keep readers across the world properly informed during this tumultuous time. Have you appreciated our coverage in past months? If so, please join the ToI Community today.
~ Carrie Keller-Lynn, Political Correspondent
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel