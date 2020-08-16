4 daycare assistants indicted for abusing children at Ramle daycare

Four daycare assistants were charged at the Lod District Court on Sunday with multiple counts of abuse and assault on children under the age of 3.

The four assistants — Ruhama Saad, Orly Shragani, Hani Nana Tzatshvili and Nirit Swaid — were also indicted on charges of assault on a minor by a person in a position of responsibility, for the attacks on children at the daycare in the central city of Ramle.

Three other aides — Inbar Donio, Claudine Meir and Betty Zeitun — have been released but the prosecution reserves the right to file future indictments against them. The owner of the daycare, Lital Barsi, and her husband, Moshe, have also both been released after questioning.

According to the indictment, the aides assaulted 26 children — grabbed them tightly, pulled them by the arms and legs and dragged them, lifted them before slamming them onto mattresses and chairs, slapped them, and threw objects at them. Children were also whipped with cloth diapers and force-fed against their will.

Additionally, Saad and Swaid are accused of humiliating the children at the Tuli Kindergarten by scattering snacks on the floor and forcing them to eat.

The incidents of abuse occurred as other staff members looked on.

“The totality of the circumstances made the abusive conduct a routine to which all 43 minors who were in the daycare were exposed,” the indictment read.

Last week, a court cleared for publication security camera footage from the daycare center, which showed over 200 incidents of violence against the children, all under the age of 3.

Television networks recorded the reactions of the affected parents as they watched the footage for the first time, many of whom began screaming and weeping.

“It’s hard for me to look my child in the eye,” mother Noa Harati told the Kan public broadcaster. “It’s hard for me to look at him, knowing I sent him to that place.”

During police questioning, some of the assistants admitted to investigators they may have shown “insensitivity,” but maintained they never intended to harm the young children, Kan reported.

Dozens of people blocked traffic in Tel Aviv last week, demanding harsh sentences for the accused carers, shouting, “Life sentences!” and “Wake up, Judge, the children are worth more!” and calling for greater oversight of daycare centers and kindergartens to prevent abuse.

The protesters, who included angry parents from the Ramle center whose children were affected, briefly disrupted traffic at the Azrieli Junction, before police dispersed the crowd.

There have been several high-profile cases in which teachers at private daycare centers have been caught on film abusing children, sparking widespread public anger.

Last year, graphic footage allegedly showing daycare owner Carmel Mauda and others abusing children as young as three months old led to large protests, and an arsonist set fire to the Rosh Ha’ayin building housing the daycare and Mauda’s home.

Also last year, a daycare center attendant was sentenced to 17 years in prison for smothering to death an 18-month-old girl under her care.

A bill requiring all childcare centers and nurseries to have security cameras had been debated and delayed for years before finally being passed by the Knesset in December last year. According to the new law, from September 2020, all daycare centers, nurseries, and rehabilitation centers will need to install security cameras, unless 70 percent of the parents object.

All activities inside the centers and the yards outside will be recorded, without sound, on closed-circuit systems. The footage will only be accessed by authorities if there is a suspicion that an offense has been committed. Improper distribution of images will carry a sentence of up to six months in prison.