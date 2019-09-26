4 East Jerusalem men arrested for alleged kidnapping of Palestinian

Four East Jerusalem residents are set to be indicted Thursday for the alleged kidnapping and imprisonment of a fellow Palestinian man over an unspecified dispute.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, the victim was allegedly kidnapped from East Jerusalem in August and taken to a Palestinian village in the West Bank where he was held in a meat storage room for three weeks.

Israeli police opened an investigation in early September after his family filed a missing person’s report. Investigators discovered he was at the center of an unspecified dispute with the four suspects.

The investigation led police to the West Bank village, where the man was found imprisoned and badly beaten.

Channel 13 said police investigators secured the man’s release, and then arrested the four East Jerusalem residents in connection with the kidnapping.

The reports did not give further details on the case, only that prosecutors were gearing up to indict the suspects during a hearing on Thursday afternoon.

The suspects, aged 24-60, are facing numerous charges including kidnapping, assault and unlawful imprisonment.