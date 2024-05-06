82-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders running for a 4th term, says US democracy in danger

BURLINGTON, Vermont — Eighty-two-year-old liberal US Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced Monday that he is running for re-election, saying American democracy is in question during difficult times for the country and the world.

Sanders, seeking a fourth Senate term, is an independent. He was a Democratic congressman for 16 years and still caucuses with the Democrats.

In an announcement video, he said that, in many ways, the 2024 election “is the most consequential election in our lifetimes.”

“Will the United States continue to even function as a democracy, or will we move to an authoritarian form of government?” he said in his video message. He questioned whether the country would reverse what he called “the unprecedented level of income and wealth inequality” and if it can create a government that works for all, and a political system not dominated by wealthy campaign contributors.

“I have been, and will be, if re-elected, in a strong position to provide the kind of help that Vermonters need in these difficult times,” Sanders said in a review of his positions as chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and a member of the Senate Democratic leadership team, as well as a senior member of various other committees.

On a current controversial topic, Sanders, who has been critical of the war in Gaza, said Israel has the right to defend itself against the October 7 “horrific” attack and hostage taking by the terrorist organization Hamas, “but it did not and does not have the right to go to war against the entire Palestinian people, which is exactly what it is doing.”

Let me thank the people of Vermont, from the bottom of my heart, for giving me the opportunity to serve them in the United States Senate. It has been the honor of my life. Today, I am announcing my intention to seek another term. Here is why: pic.twitter.com/cfO8MF4Cep Advertisement — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 6, 2024

“In my view, US taxpayers should not be providing billions more to the extremist Netanyahu government to continue its devastating war against the Palestinian people,” he said.

Israel launched its military response in Gaza following Hamas’ brutal attack on October 7 where 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed and 252 were taken hostage. It is believed 128 hostages remain in Gaza — not all of them alive.

Times of Israel contributed to this article.