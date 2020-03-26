84-year-old woman shot dead in Taibe

An 84-year-old woman was shot dead on Wednesday in the Arab Israeli city of Taibe, apparently mistakenly hit in an attempted drive-by shooting, as she was walking in the street, police and medics said.

Medics found the woman in serious condition and took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they were investigating. No arrests were immediately announced.

An initial investigation found that the woman was mistakenly hit by a burst targeting another person, the Haaretz daily quoted a police source as saying, adding that both the assailants and the target had managed to flee the scene.

The past two weeks have seen another string of suspected murders around the country.

On Friday, a man in his twenties was shot and killed in Tira, while his relative who was standing alongside him was seriously hurt. The victim was identified as Mahmoud Sliman, according to the Ynet news site. The motive for the killing was not immediately clear.

Last Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman from Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel was fatally shot while walking down the street. Sources told the Haaretz newspaper the murder of Zamzam Mahamid was likely perpetrated by a relative, who disapproved of her behavior. A gag order has been placed on the case.

On March 13, a 33-year-old resident of Ramle was shot and killed near Netanya and a woman was seriously injured. According to the Walla news site, the man’s brother had been murdered seven months earlier — and their cousin was killed at the brother’s funeral.

A day earlier, a man identified as Abu Jalal Mohi Aldin, 33, of Ba’ana in northern Israel was fatally shot in the Galilee. Reports said the murder was suspected to be motivated by a fight by rival families in the village.

Recent months have seen a wave of killings and crime in the Arab Israeli community. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence in their communities, which include family feuds, mafia turf wars, domestic violence and so-called honor killings.