86-year-old man killed in blaze at home in central Israel

An 86-year-old man was killed Wednesday by a fire that broke out at a home in central Israel.

Two woman, ages 40 and 55, were lightly injured in the fire in the town of Matan, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said. They were both treated for smoke inhalation.

The women were the man’s daughter and a neighbor, according to the Ynet news site.

A MDA paramedic said the two woman were outside the burning home when the medical team arrived and that the man’s lifeless body was found inside.

MDA did not say what started the fire, which came as Israelis celebrated Independence Day at their homes during a nationwide curfew meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.