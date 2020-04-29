86-year-old man killed in blaze at home in central Israel
Two women lightly hurt, require treatment for smoke inhalation from deadly fire in town of Matan during Independence Day

By TOI staff Today, 8:15 pm 0 Edit
A firetruck is seen after a 86-year-old man was killed in a fire at a home in the central town of Matan on April 29, 2020. (Screen capture: Ynet)
An 86-year-old man was killed Wednesday by a fire that broke out at a home in central Israel.

Two woman, ages 40 and 55, were lightly injured in the fire in the town of Matan, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said. They were both treated for smoke inhalation.

The women were the man’s daughter and a neighbor, according to the Ynet news site.

A MDA paramedic said the two woman were outside the burning home when the medical team arrived and that the man’s lifeless body was found inside.

MDA did not say what started the fire, which came as Israelis celebrated Independence Day at their homes during a nationwide curfew meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

