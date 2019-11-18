A chance to tour Jerusalem’s after-hours bakeries and chef’s gardens

Jerusalem’s restaurants, cafes and chefs will open their kitchens and dining rooms for the fourth Open Restaurants Jerusalem, beginning November 19 and continuing through November 24, with plenty of opportunity to tour, learn and eat.

The events sell out quickly — some already have — so take a look and choose which ones suit your fancy.

This year’s unique events include The Baker’s Visit, with visiting baker Richard Hard working with local master baker Ogen Anomarel, at Shwara’s Bakery in the Old City.

There is a late afternoon visit with chef Ezra Kedem in his Ein Kerem vegetable garden, the opportunity to learn how to make challah with Chen Koren and after-hours French baking with David Laor.

Mahane Yehuda’s Jacko Street bistro is offering a Turkish tavern feast, and the latest in food technologies will be featured at the Eat Tech exhibition in Hansen House.

Learn how to make age-old candies with Ronit Zin Karsenty just outside of the city, and take a tour of six tasting stations with the Sense the City tour in the Old City, or hop the light rail for the Tasting Train tour with food tour company Bitemojo.

Finally, it’s all about women in Women, Bread and Poetry in Ein Kerem, and the foods and thoughts of two mothers are juxtaposed in Two Mothers, a workshop with an Arab mother from Beit Safafa and an ultra-Orthodox mother from Geula.

For more information and details, go to the Open Restaurants website.