After merger, poll predicts United Right will be third-largest party

The newly formed United Right electoral slate is set to become the third biggest party in the Knesset, after Likud and Blue and White, according to a Channel 12 poll released on Tuesday.

Led by former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, the United Right encompasses the New Right and Union of Right-Wing Parties. It will see Shaked and former education minister Naftali Bennett run alongside the Jewish Home and National Union factions that form URWP.

“We have united the right-wing parties into a joint slate, ensuring that crucial votes are not wasted,” Shaked said after the merger on Monday.

According to Channel 12, if the election were held today both Likud and Blue and White would receive 30 seats each, followed by United Right with 12, the Joint (Arab) List with 11, Yisrael Beytenu with 10, United Torah Judaism with eight, Shas with seven, the newly formed Democratic Camp seven, and Labor-Gesher with five.

Overall, the right-wing bloc (including the Ultra-Orthodox), sans Yisrael Beytenu, would receive 57 seats, versus 42 for the center-left, making Beytenu the kingmaker in coalition negotiations. On Tuesday evening, Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman told supporters that he plans to force a national unity government between Likud and the centrist Blue and White.

One of the biggest losers in the latest poll is former prime minister Ehud Barak who, at the number 10 slot on the Democratic Camp’s list, is unlikely to make it into the next Knesset. He recently called for the creation of a union of all center-left parties that would run on a combined slate, stating that “only a large union will ensure victory.” Earlier polls had given the Democratic Camp as many as 10 seats.

The poll showed that if the far-right Otzma Yehudit party were to merge its slate with that of the United Right, Likud would lose one seat, dropping to 29, while the new right-wing slate would receive 13. If Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party were to join as well, Likud would drop to 28 seats and the United Right would win 14.