Airbnb bars over 60 users found to belong to online white supremacist forum

The Airbnb property rental company announced on Friday that it had removed over 60 accounts belonging to members of a white supremacist online forum.

The move came over a month after the identities of hundreds of Iron March users were leaked onto the internet.

“Anyone sympathetic to neo-Nazi ideology and violent extremism has absolutely no place on Airbnb, and our community is a better place without them,” an Airbnb spokesman said in a statement.

Online from 2011 until it mysteriously went down in 2017, Iron March was a forum that allowed neo-Nazis to connect with other like-minded people from around the world. It had even been linked to a number of terror attacks that targeted Western countries.

“This was a no-brainer — when we see people on our platform pursuing behavior antithetical to our Community Commitment, we take action to prioritize the safety of our community,” the spokesman continued. “Through our trust and safety systems, we are continuously seeking to proactively identify those who could put our hosts and guests at risk.”

Airbnb has removed over 1.2 million users the firm deemed had violated its “Community Commitment” anti-discrimination policy instituted in 2016, its spokesman told the Daily Mail.