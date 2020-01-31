Airstrikes reported in Gaza after rocket attack, as region heats up

Israeli aircraft reportedly carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early Friday, hours after three rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave at Israel.

Explosions from apparent airstrikes were reported near Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian news outlets and social media.

The strikes reportedly targeted positions of the Hamas terror group, the de facto ruler in the Strip. Widespread power outages were reported in Rafah.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Tensions between Israel and Gaza have been steadily rising over the past two weeks after several months of relative calm. Fears have mounted in recent days of an escalation of violence in Gaza and the West Bank following the release of a US peace plan that is seen as heavily favoring Israel.

Two of the rockets fired at Israel late Thursday were knocked down by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. The third landed in an open area. There was no claim of responsibility.

A three-week-old girl was hospitalized with moderate head injuries after being hurt during a rush to a bomb shelter in Sderot. The girl’s mother, 30, was also hospitalized with light injuries, according to emergency services.

Israel carried out airstrikes in southern Gaza on Thursday afternoon in respone to cross-border fire and after a bundle of balloons connected to an explosive device were found in the area of the Ashkelon Coastal Regional Council.

On Wednesday night a mortar was fired from Gaza at Israel, prompting retaliatory airstrikes.

On Wednesday evening, the military announced it was deploying additional troops to the Gaza border and West Bank amid concerns that Palestinians may respond violently to the peace plan, which was released on Tuesday.

Palestinian leaders have rejected the plan out of hand.