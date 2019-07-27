American held in Syria freed after two months

A 30-year-old American held captive in Syria for two months was attempting to visit every country in the world, US media reported Friday, after he had been freed.

Sam Goodwin was released by Syrian officials following the mediation of Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s internal security, Goodwin’s family told The New York Times and The Washington Post.

His disappearance had not been previously reported and the exact date of his release remained unclear.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“We are grateful to be reunited with our son Sam,” Goodwin’s parents, Thomas and Ann Goodwin, said in a statement. “Sam is healthy and with his family.”

We rejoice with the release of American Sam Goodwin from #Syria! We are grateful to all who helped free him & remember the hundreds of innocent Americans who remain captive around the world #FreeAustinTice @FreeMajdK @FreeCitgo6 #FreeIranianHostages https://t.co/qXgIROxnCu — JamesFoleyFoundation (@JamesFoleyFund) July 26, 2019

“We are forever indebted to Lebanese General Abbas Ibrahim and to all others who helped secure the release of our son,” they said. “We will have more to say at a later date. Right now, we appreciate our privacy as we reconnect with Sam.”

According to the Post, Goodwin was last seen on May 25 in the city of Qamishli in northeast Syria after crossing from Turkey as part of his bid to visit every country in the world.

Several other Americans have gone missing in Syria including Austin Tice, a freelance journalist who vanished in 2012.