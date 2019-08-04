At least 9 dead, 16 injured in Ohio mass shooting; suspect dead

Police in Dayton, Ohio said a gunman killed nine people and injured 16 others in the early hours of Sunday morning, just hours after at least 20 people were shot dead in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Assistant Chief of Dayton Police Matt Carper said that the assailant was shot dead by “multiple police officers,” and is thought to have acted alone. There was no known ongoing threat to the public.

The assailant used a long gun, Carper added. A police officer earlier described the shooter as having a rifle and several magazines.

Carper did not say if there was any known motive for the shooting.

Police said that the FBI was “on the scene to provide resources” and that an investigation was underway to try to identify the gunman’s motivation.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said she couldn’t confirm the condition of the injured brought to the medical center.

The shooting took place in the Oregon District, a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton that’s home to entertainment venues, including bars, restaurants and theaters.

The mass shooting was the second to rock the US in a matter of hours.

Hours earlier, a gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season Saturday, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured, many with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested without incident outside a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, said El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen.

The chief said police found a post online possibly written by the suspect.

“Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates, to some degree, it has a nexus to potential hate crime,” Allen said.

AP contributed to this report.