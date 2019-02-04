Aussie restaurant scraps ‘Schindler’s List’ fries after complaint

A restaurant in Australia said it has removed from its menu a “Schindler’s List” waffle fries item after a Jewish woman complained that it was offensive.

The Arc at Nobbys eatery, located in the Gold Coast metropolitan region on Australia’s eastern coast, intends to print new menus without the offending dish, the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper reported Sunday.

The unusually named menu item was noticed by a Jewish woman, identified only as Lisa, who entered the restaurant on Friday during a visit to the area with her boyfriend, according to a statement from the Anti-Defamation Commission, Australia’s leading civil rights organization.

“Almost immediately I noticed the ‘Schindler’s List’ waffle fries for 15 dollars,” Lisa said. “I cannot express how disturbed, uncomfortable and in plain shock we were both in after reading the menu.”

“Schindler’s List” is a 1993 film about Holocaust-era German factory owner Oskar Schindler, who saved thousands of Jews from the Nazis.

Lisa said she complained to the manager, who then apologized for the menu listing.

“I asked to speak with the manager and explained to her how inappropriate it is to name a dish after the film,” she said. “The manager was apologetic after I had explained to her why the name of the dish is extremely offensive, and she assured me that it would be changed to something else.”

The Schindler’s List waffle fries were on the Nobbys menu along with other movie-themed items, including dishes named after “The Godfather,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Terminator.”

“At the time the venue owner advised the customer that her comments would be taken on board and reviewed immediately,” The Arc at Nobbys told the Daily Mail.

The restaurant has since decided to remove the Schindler’s List fries and print new menus.

“We would like to add at no time did we look to offend anyone and the intent of the name on the menu may have been taken out of context,” the restaurant said. “Fries are popular menu item so we named our four fries after four movies that are popular classics.”

The Anti-Defamation Commission chairman, Dvir Abramovich, said the incident was example of “abuse and cheapening of the Holocaust for advertising and marketing purposes.”

“Schindler’s List,” which was produced and directed by Steven Speilberg, has been the source of several controversial incidents in the past — in particular over its haunting soundtrack by John Williams, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

In February 2018 a German figure skater was criticized for dancing an Olympic routine choreographed to the theme music of the film.

Months after the movie was released, German figure skater and two-time Olympic gold medalist Katarina Witt used it for her routine at a contest in 1994, though not in an Olympic competition. American skater Paul Wiley also used the theme at the event.

Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya, 15, helped her team win a gold medal at 2014’s Sochi Winter Olympics with the same music.

Earlier this month Medium published a report on an escape room in Thessaloniki, Greece that offered visitors a “Schindler’s List”-like experience, as they race to find a list of “innocents” to save from Nazis. As a result of the report the room was renamed “Secret Agent.”