Bennett’s Twitter page posts Palestinian flag, Turkish anthem in apparent hack

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s Twitter account posted an image of a Palestinian flag and the lyrics to Turkey’s national anthem early Saturday in an apparent hack of the account.

The tweets were swiftly deleted after being sent out at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The first tweet in the series said “freedom for palestine…” with the Palestinian flag, and was followed by the entirety of Turkey’s anthem in English, with images of the Turkish flag.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The last post credited the anthem’s author, Turkish poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy.

It was unclear if Bennett’s phone had been hacked, as the attackers could have accessed the account through a web browser.

It wouldn’t be the time Turkish hackers cracked an Israeli official’s Twitter account.

In January 2018, a Turkish hacking group took over the Twitter account of Dore Gold, who has served in the past in various official capacities, including as an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as ambassador to the United Nations and as the director-general of the Foreign Ministry.

In a tweet on Gold’s account, a group calling itself the “Turkish cyber army Ayyıldız Tim” claimed credit for the attack.

“Jerusalem can not be the capital of Israel! Because Jerusalem is holy to Muslims and is the land of Palestine,” the group wrote.