Bernie Sanders wins Democrats Abroad primary

JTA — Bernie Sanders won the Democrats Abroad primary, garnering 58 percent of the vote.

He will receive nine delegates to the Democratic National Convention, Democrats Abroad announced Tuesday.

Joe Biden, the former vice president who has built a seemingly insurmountable lead in the delegates count, won 23 percent of the vote and four delegates.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Nearly 40,000 Americans living in 180 countries outside of the United States cast ballots either in person or by email, fax and regular mail.

Turnout was the highest ever, up 15 percent over 2016, according to Democrats Abroad.

In Israel, Sanders edged Biden, 236-234, in voting that took place in person on March 3. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race two days later, had 89 votes. Michael Bloomberg, who suspended his campaign on March 7, had 55.

The countries with the highest vote totals included the United Kingdom (5,689), Germany (5,268), Canada (4,691), France (3,017) and Mexico (1,504). Israel had 638 votes.