Boy, 12, dies after hit by bus

A 12-year-old boy died Sunday when he was hit by a bus in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Illit, the Israel Police said in a statement.

Medics declared the boy dead at the scene.

Police said they were alerted to the accident, on Hafetz Haim Street in the ultra-Orthodox city.

Initial reports indicated that the boy was hit by the bus as he was crossing the street, police said.

הלב נקרע???? ילד בן 12 נהרג לאחר שנפגע מאוטובוס סמוך למעבר חצייה ברחוב חפץ חיים במודיעין עלית. מתנדבי זק״א מודיעין מטפלים בכבוד המת בזירה הקשה. pic.twitter.com/zifpbhi78r — זק״א (@zakaHQ) January 12, 2020

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said in a statement that medics who arrived at scene of the accident found the boy unconscious, not breathing, with no pulse and suffering from serious head injuries.

Police and traffic inspectors opened an investigation into the incident.

Last year, 350 people were killed in traffic accidents, a 10 percent rise in deaths compared to 2018, when 316 people were killed.