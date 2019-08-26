Businesses spent some $19 billion on R&D in 2017 — report

Israel’s business expenditure on research and development totaled NIS 66.5 billion ($19 billion) in 2017, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Out of that amount, NIS 5.2 billion spent on R&D that year came from government sources, according to the data, and some NIS 10.2 billion came from VC funding and private equity sources. The rest came mainly from internal company sources.

In 2017, there were 103,500 full time jobs in R&D in the business sector, of which 38,700 were in companies that employed 500 or more people.

