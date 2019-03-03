Comedic rapper Lil Dicky getting his own FX show

Lil Dicky, the Jewish rapper known for his comedy and collaborating with the likes of Snoop Dogg, is going to star in a show based on his life.

As of now the show is untitled (“Untitled Lil Dicky Project” on IMDB), but it’s centered on a “suburban neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time,” according to a news release.

Lil Dicky’s real name is David Burd. He was raised in an upper-middle-class Jewish home in suburban Philadelphia. His big break came in 2013 when the YouTube video for his song “Ex-Boyfriend” — think Woody Allen meets late-2000s hip-hop — went viral.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He has since garnered hundreds of millions of Spotify streams, and his debut album “Professional Rapper,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, featured stars like Snoop, Fetty Wap and Brandon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.

Burd plays on his Jewish identity on social media and occasionally in songs such as “Jewish Flow.”