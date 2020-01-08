Construction worker dies in fall off scaffolding at site

A construction worker died Wednesday morning after falling off scaffolding at a building in the central city of Rishon Lezion.

The United Hatzalah paramedic service said the worker, in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene on Lehi Street.

“When we arrived at the scene we found a construction worker suffering from a full-system trauma after having fallen from scaffolding while working,” a medic from the Hatzalah emergency service said. “Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that he suffered.”

The man’s death was the third fatality in workplace accidents since the beginning of the year.

On Tuesday a manager at the Tempo beverage factory in Migdal Haemek was killed after falling from a height of seven meters (23 feet) during a pipe-cleaning procedure. Police opened an investigation into the incident along with inspectors from the Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The day before, a man, 74, fell off a ladder at an event hall in Haifa. He was taken to the Rambam Medical Center and later declared dead.

Deaths of construction workers in Israel are a frequent occurrence, largely because of poorly enforced safety codes, according to critics.

In June 2019 figures released under Freedom of Information laws showed that police had opened criminal investigations in only 25 percent of job site accidents that led to deaths or severe injuries of workers in 2016-2018.

Responding to the rise in worksite accidents in recent years, police established a special unit called Peles at the end of 2018 — under the aegis of its serious crimes unit Lahav 433 — that specializes in accident investigation. However, the Haaretz daily reported at the time the unit had only opened investigations into three of the 38 deadly work accidents that occurred in the first five months of 2019.