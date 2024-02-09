Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 126

search
Homepage
ToI podcast

Daily Briefing Feb. 9: Day 126 – As IDF aims to extend draft time, will Haredim join?

Environmental correspondent Sue Surkes looks at Haredi draft and current rainfall, as Arab affairs reporter Gianluca Pacchiani discusses Gazans and Iranian art

By ToI Staff Today, 2:12 pm 2 Edit

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Today is Day 126 of the war. Environmental correspondent Sue Surkes and Arab affairs reporter Gianluca Pacchiani join host Jessica Steinberg.

Surkes discusses the ongoing issue of the ultra-Orthodox community serving in the IDF, particularly as the IDF looks to extend conscription time for enlisted soldiers and reservists as it prepares for a long war in Gaza and potential escalation in the north.

She also looks at expectations for the rain-fed crops in the south, where wheat and barley are grown and farmers are concerned about irrigation, even after two weeks of steady rain.

Pacchiani talks about a US non-profit organization that is interviewing regular Gazans who are trying to survive the Hamas onslaught as they fear for their lives.

He also mentions a US-based Iranian-born artist who is creating murals about the Israel-Iranian relationship and putting them up around the country.

For the latest updates, please look at The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Live blog February 9, 2024

After the October 7 cataclysm, has the Haredi attitude to serving in the IDF changed?

Winter showers boost wheat crop, but water worries continue to stalk farmers

In Israel, Iranian artist unveils Oct. 7-themed mural honoring Persian-Jewish ties

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunesSpotifyPlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous Daily Briefing episode:

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.