ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 126

Biden says Israel’s response in Gaza to October 7 Hamas attack ‘over the top’

In some of sharpest criticism to date, US president laments suffering of innocent Gazans * Airstrikes reported in Rafah overnight * US conducts more strikes on Houthi targets

By ToI Staff Today, 3:55 am Edit
President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.

3:53 am

US conducts more strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

By Reuters and ToI Staff

The US Central Command forces conducted seven “self-defense” strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to be launched against ships in the Red Sea, the US military says.

“CENTCOM identified these missiles and USVs (unmanned surface vessels) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region,” the US Central Command says in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have launched a wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in recent weeks, calling it a response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack, and a show of solidarity to Palestinians.

The Houthi campaign has disrupted international shipping. The United States and Britain have recently launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and returned the group to a list of designated terror organizations.

3:38 am

Biden calls Israel’s response in Gaza to October 7 Hamas attack ‘over the top’

By Agencies and ToI Staff

Israel’s military response in the Gaza Strip to the shock October 7 attack by Hamas has been “over the top,” US President Joe Biden says.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top,” he tells reporters at the White House during an evening address that was announced only about two hours earlier.

The president adds that he’s “pushing very hard now to get a sustained pause” in fighting that could also free the remaining hostages in Gaza abducted from Israel on October 7.

2:28 am

Airstrikes reported in Rafah as Israel expands military campaign to southernmost Gaza city

By ToI Staff and Agencies

Hebrew-language media is reporting current Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, the southernmost Gaza city.

There are reports of strikes on buildings and multiple fatalities, according to Al Jazeera, the Qatar-owned and run media network.

Israel has stepped up airstrikes on Rafah over the past day, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to expand the military offensive into the city, where over a million Palestinians have crowded into amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The United States has issued strident warnings against Israel expanding a large-scale offensive into the city, warning of catastrophic consequences unless civilians sheltering in the city were accounted for.

1:55 am

Putin suggests ‘agreement can be reached’ on detained US journalist

By AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes a deal is possible to free detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, he tells US talk show host Tucker Carlson in a rare interview.

“There is no taboo to settle this issue. We are willing to solve it but there are certain terms being discussed via special services channels. I believe an agreement can be reached,” Putin told Carlson when asked about Gershkovich, who was detained in March last year and accused of spying, a charge he and his employer have vehemently rejected.

1:48 am

Putin says Russian defeat in Ukraine is ‘impossible’

By AFP

Defeating Russia in Ukraine is “impossible” and NATO must accept Moscow’s territorial gains there, President Vladimir Putin tells US talk show host Tucker Carlson in an interview airing now.

“There has been the uproar and screaming about inflicting a strategic defeat to Russia on the battlefield,” Putin says. “In my opinion, it is impossible by definition. It is never going to happen.”

