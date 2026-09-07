Entrepreneur Oren Dobronsky gives up reserved Likud spot, says he’ll be minister for AI issues

Entrepreneur Oren Dobronsky, who was announced a month ago as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first pick to fill one of the eight slots he has been granted for his handpicked candidates, says he has given up this reserved spot.

“The prime minister offered that I serve as a minister for AI-related issues and get a reserved spot in the top 10,” Dobronsky writes on Facebook.

“Despite this, I preferred to only serve as a professional minister, where I will be able to make optimal contributions from my experience, and not to be in the slate itself as a Knesset member — and this is what we have agreed,” he says.

“I intend to work hand in hand with Prime Minister Netanyahu, as part of the Likud team, to ensure the State of Israel becomes an AI powerhouse.”

Dobronsky — a dual Israeli-American citizen known as one of the investors, or “sharks,” on “The Sharks,” Israel’s version of the reality TV show “Shark Tank” — had been widely expected to forgo the reserved spot since that would require him to give up his US citizenship, a move that would have compelled him to immediately pay millions of dollars in taxes.

In June, Dobronsky called US President Donald Trump “a morally corrupt piece of shit” for not including Israel in negotiations with Iran in a post on X. He apologized for the remark shortly after Netanyahu announced him as a candidate in August.