Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Police: Haredi protesters trying to damage Jerusalem light rail line, officers working to disperse them

By Noam Lehmann Today, 11:06 pm
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Police say they have declared an ultra-Orthodox demonstration on Jerusalem’s Bar Ilan Street illegal after protesters tried to block traffic and damage a light rail construction site.

Footage published by police shows dozens of Haredi men protesting in the area as officers try to clear them off the road.

Officers are using force to disperse protesters who have refused to clear the road, police say.

Bar Ilan Street, which passes through several Haredi neighborhoods, has drawn regular Haredi protests against the planned expansion of Jerusalem’s light rail to the area.

Haredi officials have expressed opposition to the expansion out of concern that it will harm the area’s ultra-Orthodox character.

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