Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Report suggests UK could impose trade embargo on settlements tomorrow; Smotrich calls to expel British ambassador

7 September 2026, 11:47 pm
2 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The New York Times reports that the UK could implement a widely reported ban on trade with Israeli West Bank settlements as early as tomorrow.

Reports last month indicated that British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was preparing to announce a full trade embargo on all settlements in response to Jerusalem’s plans for a major, controversial settlement expansion in the hot-button E1 area of the West Bank, which would block territorial contiguity between major Palestinian population centers.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband later told lawmakers that he was planning a “comprehensive set of measures” against Israel in response to the E1 plan, but stopped short of announcing a complete trade ban on settlement goods.

Now, however, the New York Times reports that the trade embargo is indeed still on the table and is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Citing anonymous officials, the report says that sanctions may also be imposed on companies that work on settlement construction.

In response to the report, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich calls to expel the British ambassador from Israel.

“We will not be a doormat for an antisemitic government in a country occupied by radical Islam that is trying to escape economic and social collapse by attacking Jews and the State of Israel,” the Religious Zionism chair fumes on X. “The British Mandate in Israel is over.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.