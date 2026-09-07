Report suggests UK could impose trade embargo on settlements tomorrow; Smotrich calls to expel British ambassador

The New York Times reports that the UK could implement a widely reported ban on trade with Israeli West Bank settlements as early as tomorrow.

Reports last month indicated that British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was preparing to announce a full trade embargo on all settlements in response to Jerusalem’s plans for a major, controversial settlement expansion in the hot-button E1 area of the West Bank, which would block territorial contiguity between major Palestinian population centers.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband later told lawmakers that he was planning a “comprehensive set of measures” against Israel in response to the E1 plan, but stopped short of announcing a complete trade ban on settlement goods.

Now, however, the New York Times reports that the trade embargo is indeed still on the table and is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Citing anonymous officials, the report says that sanctions may also be imposed on companies that work on settlement construction.

In response to the report, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich calls to expel the British ambassador from Israel.

“We will not be a doormat for an antisemitic government in a country occupied by radical Islam that is trying to escape economic and social collapse by attacking Jews and the State of Israel,” the Religious Zionism chair fumes on X. “The British Mandate in Israel is over.”