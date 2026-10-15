The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Oct. 15 – Why are the Saudis so poor at war despite spending billions?

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman on the drums of war again sounding in the Iran-US conflict, and the mounting allegations against the prime minister over actions before and after Oct. 7

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Amid rising inflammatory rhetoric from the United States and Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated Wednesday that he is against a US or Israeli attack on Iran in the coming days, ahead of the Israeli election on October 27. We hear what is being said on all sides and why, yet again, actions speak louder than words.

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Turning to the apparent war between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, Berman discusses how technology does not a warrior make. He delves into the Saudi military and how it is attempting to fight its battle through Yemeni proxies.

We then turn to the increasing number of allegations against Netanyahu regarding what he did and did not know leading up to the October 7, 2023, Hamas onslaught. In an explosive television interview last week, former military secretary Avi Gil charged that the prime minister passed up clear-cut opportunities to bring more hostages home from Gaza alive because doing so would have put his political career at risk.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

PM: Attack on Iran ‘not convenient’ now, but signs show Israel’s enemies preparing assault

Reports of unheeded Oct. 7 warnings may be tenuous, but still are dangerous for Netanyahu

Contradicting PM and reports, Egypt’s spy chief said not to have been in Israel days before Oct. 7

Ex-Shin Bet chief files defamation suit against Netanyahu, details warnings months before Oct. 7

PM’s ex-military secretary: Netanyahu prioritized political survival when he could have saved hostages’ lives

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Yitzhak Ledee filmed and edited this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

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