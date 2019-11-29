Drake’s Toronto restaurant shuts down with $50,000 debt

JTA — The Toronto restaurant opened in 2017 by Drake, a well-known Canadian-Jewish rapper, closed down after incurring a $50,000 debt on unpaid rent.

Last week, the Instagram account of the glitzy restaurant and sports bar Pick 6ix said it had closed until further notice due to flooding, the news site Eater reported. But, the Toronto Star reported that the notice of lease termination was put up at the restaurant before the news of the flooding.

The restaurant’s voicemail informs callers that it will reopen in early 2020. Drake, whose net worth is estimate at $150 million, closed down a restaurant, Frings, last year.

Pick 6ix received mixed reviews, with the Toronto Star food critic Amy Pataki calling some of its dishes, including a $29 Spaghetti Bolognese dish served with a lobster tail, “disastrous.”

Another food critic, for the Globe and Mail, described seeing Drake “quietly watched the Raptors game with a female companion and a burger in the VIP room, surrounded by his security detail. Just a regular Tuesday night.”