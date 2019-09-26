Earthquake rattles Istanbul, no damage reported
5.8-magnitude temblor leads to evacuations of schools and homes, comes just two days after gentler 4.6-magnitude quake
ISTANBUL — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul on Thursday but authorities said no immediate damage was reported in Turkey’s financial and cultural center.
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said the earthquake struck in the Sea of Marmara at 1:59 p.m. (1059 GMT) at 7 kilometers (4.4 miles) deep.
The official Anadolu news agency, quoting the Istanbul governor’s office, said there were no reports of damage.
Turkish media showed children being evacuated from schools and city residents waiting outside their homes.
Footage from today's earthquake in #Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/93G1zqYI7v
— Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) September 26, 2019
Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.
In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in western Turkey killed more than 17,000 people.
Experts have long warned a major earthquake is expected to hit Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city with more than 15 million residents.
A smaller earthquake of 4.6 magnitude was felt in Istanbul on Tuesday.
