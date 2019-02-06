Edelstein, Sa’ar set for top spots in Likud primary after 30% of votes counted

As results in the Likud primary trickled in overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein and former interior minister Gideon Sa’ar appeared set to take the top spots on the party slate with over a quarter of the votes counted.

In a nail-biting but sluggish vote count of the 587 polling boxes from around the country, several senior members of the ruling party switched back and forth amid the top 10 spots on the national list, while Edelstein sat in pole position from most of night, with Sa’ar just hanging on behind him.

Following Sa’ar came Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, and Culture Minister Miri Regev to round off the top five. Tourism Minister Yariv Levin was in 6th place with new comers Nir Barkat, the former mayor of Jerusalem and and Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant (who recently defected from the Kulanu party) following closely behind, before MK Avi Dicher and Social Equality Minister closed the final 10.

With nearly 20,000 of the total 69,719 voter ballots counted (each voter chooses 12 candidates), Edelstein was comfortably out front on 12,093. Sa’ar, returning to politics after a four-year hiatus, was on 11,930, but he was only a handful of votes ahead of Katz. Erdan and Regev had been switching the fourth and fifth slots since the beginning of the count at 10.30 p.m, but the public security minister recently opened up a small gap on his rambunctious colleague.

Voting booths across the country closed in the Likud primaries at 10 p.m. Tuesday night, after a day that saw activists cast ballots in a vote seen as a test of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hold on the party.

Some 119,000 eligible voters had a chance to cast their ballots in a complicated ranking system for national and district candidates in 113 polling stations across the country. Just 58.4% of those eligible eventually voted, still a jump from the 52% turnout in the last primaries held in 2014.

With the run-up to the internal party vote dominated by an open assault from Netanyahu on Sa’ar, who he accused of working to unseat him, the initial results of the vote may not bode well with the prime minister who Likud sources say had been actively working to prevent his rival emerging as a top vote-getter.

At the same time, Edelstein, who has served as Knesset speaker since 2013, was left off Netanyahu reported list of recommended candidates.

In total, 142 candidates were competing for the top spots on the electoral slate, all hoping to score high enough to ensure certain entry to the 120-seat Knesset. Among incumbent MKs and influential newcomers, there was intense competition for the highest spots on the ticket, which all but guarantee a position at the cabinet table.

With Netanyahu keeping the top spot as party leader and veteran Likud lawmaker Benny Begin retiring (again) from public service, 28 currently serving MKs and ministers were bidding for the first 18 spots on the electoral slate, which are designated for candidates running in the nationwide ballot. They were joined by Sa’ar, Barkat and Galant.

At the other end of the results list, MKs Yehuda Glick, Oren Hazan and Anat Berko looked set a close fight over the final realistic spots on the national-list, which will be merged with the district representatives after the final count.

Final results were expected to emerge later Wednesday morning, with ballots being counted by hand at the Kfar Maccabiah hotel complex in Ramat Gan.