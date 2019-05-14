Elder abuse charges filed against Stan Lee’s former manager

US authorities have filed an indictment against the former manager of comic book legend Stan Lee, accusing him of abusing the 95-year-old before his death last year.

Keya Morgan, 37, was charged with five counts of elder abuse at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The charges include false imprisonment, fraud and forgery and relate to an incident last summer, before Lee died in November, court documents said.

An arrest warrant against Morgan has been issued.

The court said it was unable to go into detail regarding the incident, but in June 2018 it issued a restraining order against Morgan in response to a petition filed by Tom Lallas, Lee’s former attorney, amid a struggle over Lee’s fortune, estimated at $50 million.

Lallas, in documents seeking the restraining order, had claimed that Morgan was a “memorabilia collector who inserted himself into Mr. Lee’s life as his caregiver.”

The attorney, who had been himself seeking guardianship, alleged at the time that Morgan was “unduly influencing Mr. Lee and isolating him.”

My only partner and business manager is @KeyaMorgan not all the other people making false claims. pic.twitter.com/JKUT1BZNI7 — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) June 10, 2018

Lee, the Jewish co-creator of Spider-Man, the X-Men and other superheroes, posted a video on Twitter earlier that month stating that Morgan was his “only partner and business manager.”

Morgan, in a statement to TMZ at the time, said he had “taken great care of Stan Lee for the past many years, and have never had a problem directly with Stan.”

“I will 100 percent prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the allegations against me are false,” he said. “The truth will come out.”

AFP contributed to this report.