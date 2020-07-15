F-35 pilot grounded after causing sonic booms over north, startling residents

The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday grounded a pilot who caused sonic bombs over northern Israel the night before, startling residents of the area.

The sonic booms, which are caused by aircraft when they exceed the speed of sound, were heard in the northern port city of Haifa and the Jezreel Valley.

Residents of the areas, hearing what sounded like large explosions at approximately 10 p.m., feared that some type of attack or emergency was taking place, prompting panicked posts on social media.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“What’s that crazy boom that was just heard in the area of Haifa and the Jezreel Valley?” wrote a presenter on Israel Radio.

אז מה זה הבום המטורף הזה שנשמע באיזור חיפה ועמק יזרעאל? — esty perez אסתי פרז בן-עמי (@perez_esty) July 14, 2020

On Wednesday morning, the military confirmed that it was responsible for the noise, saying it was caused by “a pilot exceeding the speed limits for a flight during a training session of fighter jets in the area.”

The IDF added: “The pilot has been grounded.”

The F-35 is considered Israel’s most advanced fighter jet, with state-of-the-art stealth capabilities and powerful onboard computers that connect it to other aircraft in the sky.

Israel has signed deals with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets, enough for two squadrons, and is considering purchasing more.