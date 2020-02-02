Far-right activists charged with vandalizing EU diplomatic mission

State prosecutors have filed an indictment against three far-right activists who filmed themselves vandalizing the European Union’s diplomatic mission in Israel last September.

Sheffi Paz and Doron Avrahami, anti-immigration activists in south Tel Aviv, along with Merav Hajaj, the bereaved mother of a policewoman slain in a 2017 truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem, were indicted for numerous offenses, including conspiracy to commit a crime and vandalism, charges that carry a penalty of up to six years in prison.

According to the indictment, Avrahami stood by the door of the EU mission in Ramat Gan and filmed as Paz sprayed “German money kills Jews” and “EU get out,” while Hajaj hung up pictures of Israelis killed in terror attacks, which the trio charged were funded by the EU.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Paz then read a prepared statement in English, saying “Stop subsidizing terrorists, stop financing illegal immigration and get out of Israel.”

A security guard at the mission came outside and told the defendants to cease, to which they responded, “Germans are murders. The EU are murderers,” according to the indictment.

The footage of the incident was shared on social media.

Paz turned herself in to police for questioning the next day.

“This incident aiming to intimidate the EU and its personnel is deplorable and should be condemned,” the EU said in a statement at the time.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the suspects’ actions and said he was “appalled” by them.

Responding to the charges against her, Paz said Sunday that the police and prosecution had caved to European pressure. “I am proud to stand trial. This is a selective and unequal enforcement,” she said in a statement.