Fiverr sets up service for web designers to help businesses get online

Israel’s Fiverr, which connects businesses with freelancers, said Thursday it has set up a new service that will help match businesses to web designers and developers, enabling them to move their activities online to better cope with the recession and social distancing wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiverr’s new freelance website developer matching service is part of an initiative set up by the Tel Aviv-based firm called The Shift, which is a resource hub that aims to specifically target small businesses looking to shift their business to the digital world by creating an online presence.

“Businesses everywhere are grappling with the pandemic’s impact, and the thought of having to completely reinvent themselves online can feel like a daunting experience,” said Gali Arnon, chief marketing officer at Fiverr, in a statement.

“As a company that has served the needs of small businesses for over ten years, we are in a unique position to help. Regardless of their industry, size or budget, our platform has the services and the talent they need to ensure their digital presence is just as authentic and distinct as their offline brand. Our goal is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to come out on the other side of this pandemic better and stronger.”

For those who are new to creating a website, the matched talent will guide them throughout the process, Fiverr said in a statement.

The Shift also showcases real-life stories from companies across the globe about how they tackled this challenge.

The Shift follows the launch of Fiverr’s SMBHelp resource center in March, which was created to help small businesses navigate the impact of COVID-19.

The Fiverr website connects businesses of all sizes with freelancers offering digital services in more than 400 categories, across eight verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, 2.8 million Fiverr customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries, the statement said.