Germany arrests Syrian man in Berlin for allegedly planning attack
Suspect described as a ‘radical Islamist’ who sought to ‘kill and injure a maximum number of people’
BERLIN — German authorities have arrested a man and raided his apartment over suspicions he was planning an attack.
The country’s federal prosecutor said in a statement that the man was arrested Tuesday in Berlin. His identity was not given but he was described as a “radical Islamist,” who was planning an attack in Germany to “kill and injure a maximum number of people.”
Berlin prosecutors told the dpa news agency that the suspect is a 37-year-old Syrian who got information online on how to build bombs and talked about planning an attack in internet chats.
In January, the suspect allegedly started procuring material and chemicals, including acetone and hydrogen peroxide, to build an explosive device.
It was not clear when and where exactly the attack was going to happen.
