Hinting at possible pardon, Putin tells jailed backpacker’s mom ‘all will be ok’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hinted at a possible pardon for a US-Israeli woman jailed in Russia, telling her mother at a meeting in Jerusalem that “everything will be okay.”

Yaffa Issachar met with Putin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid swirling speculation that the Russian leader’s visit to Israel could include an announcement on the fate of her daughter, Naama.

Naama Issachar , 27, was sentenced by Russia to 7.5 years in prison after nearly 10 grams of marijuana was found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April. She has denied smuggling drugs, noting she had not sought to enter Russia during the layover on her way to Israel from India, and had no access to her luggage during her brief stay in the Russian airport.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Standing alongside Netanyahu and the visibly moved Issachar, Putin told a press conference that Netanyahu’s position was clear to him and he was taking that into consideration in making a decision.

As Naama’s mother smiled, Putin hinted at a possible pardon saying, “I told her and I am saying it again now, everything will be all right.”

He said that it was clear to him that Naama comes from a “good family,” and added that the Israeli-American, who is being held in a prison outside Moscow, will meet with an official in charge of human rights in Russia, but did not specify when or what the purpose of the meeting would be.

Yaffa Issachar said only that she was “optimistic” after the meeting.

Putin arrived in Israel Thursday for a one-day visit to attend the World Holocaust Forum, which this year is marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by holding a major international event.

The issue of Issachar’s fate has overshadowed to some degree the Holocaust commemoration, which has drawn some 40 leaders and other top dignitaries.

Ahead of the meeting, Netanyahu commended Putin for fostering “brave” ties between the countries.

Putin later met with President Reuven Rivlin and the three were slated to dedicate a memorial in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park to those who died during the Siege of Leningrad in World War II.

During their meeting, Rivlin thanked Putin for his efforts on behalf of Issachar and told the Russian leader “in Israel we feel every [child] is our own child.”

Issachar has become a cause celebre in Israel, where her arrest and sentence are largely viewed as politically motivated. Netanyahu has promised the family to work for her release and has expressed hopes for securing a pardon.

Activists who have pushed for Issachar’s release have been asked in recent days to suspend their vocal campaign for fear of upending the delicate talks with Russia.

Earlier in the day, Putin was greeted at Ben-Gurion Airport by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who told him that his mother had survived the Auschwitz death camp.

“I am pleased to welcome you to the State of Israel for an event that symbolizes most of all the special relationship between our two nations. Your visit to Israel will contribute to strengthening the friendship between Russia and Israel and will deepen our relations,” Katz said.

According to Hebrew media reports, Russia has asked Israel to transfer a piece of Russian Orthodox Church property near the Old City of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre to the Kremlin, as a goodwill gesture ahead of Issachar’s release.

Russia has been demanding Israel hand over rights to Alexander’s Courtyard for over a decade, Hebrew media reported, but Justice Ministry officials along with two senior Likud lawmakers and immigrants from the former Soviet Union, Yuli Edelstein and Ze’ev Elkin, have opposed the measure.

Reports have also indicated that Russia may seek strong Israeli backing for its position in a spat with Poland over responsibility for World War II, including a possible public statement from Netanyahu or Rivlin on Thursday.