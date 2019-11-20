Homes evacuated as forest fire threatens Jerusalem suburb
Strong winds fan flames toward Mevaseret Zion; firefighters battle blaze, supported by aircraft
Stuart Winer is a breaking news editor at The Times of Israel.
A huge forest fire raging Wednesday near the Jerusalem suburb of Mevaseret Zion prompted firefighters to evacuate homes in its path, the Israel Fire and Rescue Services said.
Strong, hot, dry winds fanned the flames toward residential buildings on Oren Street and firefighters, together with police and municipal officials, told local residents to leave their homes, a statement said.
The fire was also alongside Highway 1, the main route from the capital to Tel Aviv and the central region.
There were no reports of injuries.
Ten firefighter crews were brought in from the capital and the town of Beit Shemesh to tackle the blaze, which began in a stream bed adjacent to the community. Firefighting aircraft were also deployed to douse the flames.
מבשרת ציון – עשרה צוותי כיבוי והצלה מתחנות בית שמש וירושלים פועלים כעת בשריפה גדולה בוואדי הסמוך לרחוב השושנה במבשרת ציון.
האש מתקדמת במהירות בחסות הרוחות היבשות החזקות, ולוחמי האש נאבקים בה,כדי שלא תפרוץ אל בתי התושבים.
כמו כן, מטוסי כיבוי של טייסת הכבאות "אלעד" פועלים במקום. pic.twitter.com/LlQjTAcvXO
— כבאות והצלה לישראל (@102_IL) November 20, 2019
Unusually dry, windy conditions have sparked fires across the country this week. There were no injuries reported in the rash of fires.
On Monday a section of Route 6, a major north-south toll road, was closed for around three hours due to a fire that spread to both sides of the highway in the area of Harish, in the northern Haifa district of the country. The closure caused long tailbacks until firefighters, with the assistance of firefighting aircraft, gained control of the flames and the road was reopened.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments