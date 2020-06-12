Ice Cube tweets more anti-Semitic imagery, defends practice
Ice Cube tweets more anti-Semitic imagery, defends practice

Rapper responds to criticism of picture implying Jewish control of globe by saying he is just being ‘pro-black’

By Gabe Friedman Today, 4:30 am
Ice Cube speaks onstage at Magic Box on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT via JTA)
JTA — Two days after being criticized for tweeting a mural some have called anti-Semitic, the rapper Ice Cube was back at it on Wednesday, tweeting images associated with multiple conspiracy theories — and facing open criticism from other celebrities.

One image tweeted by Ice Cube is of a Star of David with a cube in its center.

A subsequent tweet shows black cube structures in different places around the world — the implication being that Jewish control spans the globe.

The tweet was hit with a warning from Twitter saying that it “might contain sensitive content.”

The message prompted another wave of criticism, including from prominent journalist Roxane Gay and commentator Marc Lamont Hill, who has apologized after being wrapped up in an anti-Semitism controversy of his own in 2018.

In response to Hill, Cube said he was just being “pro-Black.”

Ice Cube has long had a fraught relationship with Jews: The NWA founder supports Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan (see his anti-Semitic Twitter history here), has toyed with anti-Semitic concepts in lyrics and allegedly assaulted and shouted epithets at a rabbi in 2015.

