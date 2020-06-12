Ice Cube tweets more anti-Semitic imagery, defends practice

JTA — Two days after being criticized for tweeting a mural some have called anti-Semitic, the rapper Ice Cube was back at it on Wednesday, tweeting images associated with multiple conspiracy theories — and facing open criticism from other celebrities.

One image tweeted by Ice Cube is of a Star of David with a cube in its center.

A subsequent tweet shows black cube structures in different places around the world — the implication being that Jewish control spans the globe.

The tweet was hit with a warning from Twitter saying that it “might contain sensitive content.”

It is impossible to take you seriously with regards to social justice or,.. anything when you post anti-Semitic imagery. What the fuck are you doing? — roxane gay (@rgay) June 10, 2020

The message prompted another wave of criticism, including from prominent journalist Roxane Gay and commentator Marc Lamont Hill, who has apologized after being wrapped up in an anti-Semitism controversy of his own in 2018.

In response to Hill, Cube said he was just being “pro-Black.”

What if I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth. https://t.co/1SnGaGacM9 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020

Ice Cube has long had a fraught relationship with Jews: The NWA founder supports Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan (see his anti-Semitic Twitter history here), has toyed with anti-Semitic concepts in lyrics and allegedly assaulted and shouted epithets at a rabbi in 2015.