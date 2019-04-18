IDF shoots handcuffed, blindfolded Palestinian suspect during attempted escape

Israel Defense Forces soldiers last week shot and seriously injured a blindfolded and handcuffed Palestinian teen as he tried to escape arrest in the central West Bank last week.

Reports in Palestinian media said 16-year-old Osama al-Badn was detained during clashes with Israeli security forces in the town of Tuqu, outside the settlement of Tekoa, just south of Bethlehem, on Thursday.

The military said he was throwing rocks at troops and Israeli civilians nearby.

Shortly after he was arrested, eyewitnesses said Badn decided to make a run for it, and the soldiers shot him in the back at point-blank range to stop his escape.

Parts of the incident were filmed by Palestinians, who told Hebrew-language media that the soldiers initially prevented bystanders from evacuating Badn to a hospital.

“There were clashes going on at the time, and [troops] grabbed him and were holding him for about 15 minutes,” Muhammad Hajaza told Channel 12.

“The clashes got more serious and the young man decided to flee even though he was blindfolded and handcuffed,” Hajaza said. “The soldier who ran after him shot the teen with a pistol from 15 meters away.”

Hajaza said Badr was shot in the lower body and the soldiers at first did not let bystanders attend to him, a claim the IDF denied outright.

Footage of the incident filmed by Musa Hamid showed the soldiers pointing a sniper rifle at the group of bystanders crowding around the injured teen. In the clip, one officer is seen giving the teen first aid alongside a Palestinian women, while another soldier points his weapon at the bystanders, warning them to stay away, or “you’ll get shot.”

The troops eventually stand down, and allow the group of Palestinians to carry Badr away.

Badr was taken to a Hospital in Bethlehem. Doctors told the Palestinian Authority’s officialWafa news agency that he was in serious condition, but was expected to recover.

On Sunday, the IDF confirmed the incident, saying in a statement to Haaretz that troops arrested Badr after a “violent riot that included stone throwing at security forces and Israeli cars, which threatened the lives of civilians and security forces.”

The army said troops used standard riot dispersal methods to break up up the disturbance, and confirmed opening fire on a detainee who tried to escape. The statement said that security forces gave the teen “immediate medical attention,” but said the incident would be looked at again.