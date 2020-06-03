In first as opposition chief, Lapid briefed by rival Netanyahu on state issues

Yesh Atid-Telem chief Yair Lapid on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since taking on the role of opposition leader with the swearing-in of the new government.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the premier updated Lapid on security issues, without further elaborating. Netanyahu’s military secretary, Brig. Gen. Avi Blot, also took part in the meeting.

Israeli law requires the prime minister to regularly update the opposition leader on state, security and other matters.

Until Lapid’s assumption of the post in May, there hadn’t been a formal opposition leader since April 2019 due to the extended political deadlock that left Israel without a permanent government.

During that period, Netanyhu held several security briefings with Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, who was then the premier’s chief political challenger.

Following elections in March — the third in less than a year — Lapid broke up his alliance with Gantz over the latter’s decision to enter into a government with Netanyahu, whom the Yesh Atid-Telem leader ruled out as a partner and lashed repeatedly over his indictment on corruption charges and broadsides against law enforcement and prosecutors.

Netanyahu likewise vilified Lapid repeatedly throughout the recent election cycles.