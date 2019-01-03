In first publicized comments, Gantz says certain settlements to remain ‘forever’

After a long period in which public knowledge of his political views remained scant, a clip from an interview released Thursday shows former IDF chief of staff and chairman of the new Israel Resilience Party Benny Gantz offering a taste of what his vision for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict might look like.

In the Channel 12 interview he gave last year, to be broadcast Thursday for the first time, Gantz said settlements like “the Etzion bloc, Ariel, Ofra and Elkana will remain forever.”

“But [the question is] how we arrange that they will remain forever,” Gantz added.

It was not immediately clear how Gantz came to those four names. While the Etzion bloc, comprising over 20 communities southeast of Jerusalem, and Elkana east of Kfar Saba are both largely inside the consensus for remaining part of Israel, Ofra is located in the very heart of the West Bank. Ariel, a northern West Bank city with a population of some 20,000, is also considered by many Israelis to be sure to remain part of the Jewish state in a future deal, but it is also over ten miles east of the Green Line.

The former IDF chief said what most concerns him about the current state of Israeli society “is its fragmentation, its radicalization.”

“Not necessarily [between] right-left, which is not our big story here, but more one against the other,” he explained.

Gantz was also asked to comment on a speech he gave as IDF chief of staff during the 2014 Gaza War in which he sought to calm residents of the south and encouraged those who had left their homes amid the rocket fire to return. Just days later, however, an intense barrage hit those communities and the ensuing period of the war saw both soldiers and civilians killed.

The former army chief stood by the content of the speech, but admitted having “slipped” with regards to the time and the place of the comments.

“I wanted to strengthen the residents of the Gaza border communities,” he explained.

He said he has not “run away from responsibility” for his words and pointed out that its general gist had come true: a significant period of quiet was achieved in the south following the war.

Gantz unveiled his new political party last week. He has emerged as a dark horse candidate as the election campaign kicks off, with many polls showing his Israel Resilience party coming in second behind Likud.

The Haaretz daily reported that Gantz will deliver a major address next Thursday in which he will reveal his views on key issues and share what brought him to make the decision to step into the political arena.