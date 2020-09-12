In last major rally before lockdown, Anti-PM activists joined by business owners

As thousands of Israelis held weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday for the 12th week straight, and with the threat of a new national lockdown next weekend looming, anti-corruption demonstrators were joined by business owners raging against the potential damage of a new country-wide closure.

Restaurateurs and owners of gyms and event halls were protesting in Jerusalem outside the Prime Minister’s Residence, alongside the crowds insisting the premier must resign over his trial in three criminal cases.

Protesters marched to the residence in the capital’s Balfour Street from the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the city, as they have done on three previous occasions. There were no reported scuffles between police and protesters or any interruptions to the march.

During the march, protesters could be seen waving Israeli flags and chanting “You take from the poor and give to the rich, what a corrupt government!”

Sagi Golan, 36 from Sderot, said he was at the rally to protest against a prime minister whose every act is “driven by his desire to escape his legal judgement.” Golan said he has been unemployed for six months and has been a regular at the anti-Netanyahu protests this summer.

Saturday’s protest was expected to be the last before new national lockdown measures are enacted next week. It is not yet clear how protests will be treated under the new restrictions, though they could be limited. Next Saturday is Rosh Hashanah, and demonstrations are not planned, regardless of the closure.

Some of the protesters chanted against the planned lockdown.

Surrounded by dozens of demonstrators, a woman called out: “Israel, Israel won’t shut down” into a megaphone.

Yoav Marks-Hazani, whose wife runs a restaurant in Jaffa, held a sign reading “thou shalt not close.” Marks-Hazani said it was his second time attending the protests.

“Our income has dropped around 40 percent due to the crisis… we’re digging into our savings, asking our parents. It’s a mess,” he said. “This lockdown is politically motivated and won’t solve anything. Even if it slows the spread the virus, it won’t stop it.”

As midnight approached, the number of protesters dwindled, but a few thousand still remained outside the residence. Police were reported to have detained a small number of demonstrators.

Earlier Saturday, protests were held in major intersections and on highway overpasses across the country, as they have been in previous weeks.

Police said ahead of the protest that in accordance with court decisions, use of horns, drums and other noise-making instruments would be banned after 9:30 p.m. to minimize disruption to local residents. At 11 p.m. use of loudspeakers and bullhorns would also be restricted.

Demonstrators have held regular protests this summer against Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other locations across the country, with the main protest site being the Prime Minister’s Residence in the capital.

On Friday, thousands of Israelis marched in central Jerusalem and then rallied outside Netanyahu’s residence to protest against the premier over his indictment on corruption charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat” protests have become a weekly event drawing several thousand people, including young families and children, this week was the first time protesters were permitted by police to march in Jerusalem.

The Friday demonstration was attended by a number of high-profile former figures from the military, as well as academia and the arts, among them former IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, former Shin Bet head Carmi Gillon and prize-winning biochemist Ruth Arnon.

“We will march not far to Democracy Square, formerly known as Paris Square,” Amir Haskel, leader of the Ein Matzav (No Way) group, told The Times of Israel. He was referring to demonstrators’ hanging of a large banner at the square last week, unofficially renaming the site.

“We hope that this is another small step towards the end goal, which is a separation from Netanyahu,” Haskel added.

He said what made this particular protest unique was the presence of many people “who dedicated many years of their lives to the country” in various fields, who had all gathered together for the sole purpose of ousting Netanyahu.

According to event organizers, who handed out bracelets to keep count of attendance, over 6,000 people attended Friday’s protest.

“Democracies do not die in one day… we are in the process and it’s time to wake up,” Haskel told the crowd from the center stage to loud cheers. “Israeli democracy is dying and connected to a ventilator.”