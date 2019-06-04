In video, Hamas boasts it ‘found a way to overcome Iron Dome’

The Hamas terror group on Tuesday published a video purporting to show how it managed to overcome Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defense system during last month’s round of fighting, in which three Israeli civilians were killed in almost 700 rocket attacks and another was killed by an anti-tank missile.

“We found a way to overcome Iron Dome,” Hamas boasted in the video, according to a Hebrew-language translation by Channel 12 news.

“The pace of launches was the fastest in our history, 700 rockets in 30 hours,” the Palestinian group said, with dramatic music playing in the background. “85 rockets were fired at Ashkelon, 80 to Ashdod, 60 to Beersheba — all carrying large warheads.

“We employed a tactic of massive launches toward a single target to overcome Iron Dome,” the terror group claimed. “The heaviest fire was used after [Israel] hit high-rise buildings.”

قائد في #كتائب_القسام يكشف معلومات جديدة حول المواجهة الأخيرة مع الاحتلال مطلع مايو.. هذا ما فعله سلاح المدفعية القسامي بمدن الجنوب pic.twitter.com/NqTQX7uQym — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) June 4, 2019

“We have more surprises up our sleeve,” the terror group warned.

Recent months have seen heightened tensions in the Gaza Strip, including the massive two-day flare-up last month between Israel and terror groups in the coastal enclave.

Earlier Tuesday, Israel again extended the permitted fishing zone off the coast of Gaza, despite the ongoing launching of balloon-borne incendiary devices from the Strip, after having reduced it last week in response to similar attacks.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, at least three fires were sparked by incendiary balloons in the Eshkol region of southern Israel, according to the local fire department.

For the past months, Israel has been extending and reducing the permitted fishing zone around the Gaza Strip as fewer or more incendiary balloons have been sent over the border.

Such arson attacks appear to violate the reported terms of an unofficial truce between Israel and terror groups in the Strip.

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.