Israeli man, 33, drowns in a river in Zimbabwe

A 33-year-old Israeli man was found dead in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, after apparently drowning in a river near Victoria Falls.

Rescue efforts began Tuesday after the man went missing in severe weather conditions, according to a statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Ayellet Black, Israel’s deputy ambassador and acting consul to South Africa, along with the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, began looking for the missing man upon being alerted to his disappearance.

His family has been informed and authorities are currently working to bring his body back to Israel for burial.

The body was found 400 meters (1,300 feet) from the Victoria Falls Bridge, which crosses the Zambezi River just south of the falls, the Ynet news site reported, citing local media reports.

The man worked in a skydiving club in the area, and Zimbabwean police believe he was swept away by strong currents while swimming near the falls, Ynet said.