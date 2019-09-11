Israeli spyware firm NSO adopts ‘human rights policy’

An Israeli spyware company that has been accused of helping authoritarian governments stifle dissent said it has adopted “a new human rights policy” to ensure its software is not misused.

The NSO Group said Tuesday it would institute a series of oversight measures to ensure adherence and would henceforth evaluate potential clients’ “past human rights performance.”

NSO has come under fire in the past year for selling its surveillance software to repressive governments that use it against dissidents. It does not disclose clients, but they are believed to include Middle Eastern and Latin American states.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A Saudi dissident has accused NSO of involvement in Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing last year.

Earlier this month, the Polish government came under pressure to disclose whether it purchased the spyware, a move that could potentially be illegal in the country.

The Herzliya-based company’s powerful spyware can hijack smartphones, control their cameras and effectively turn them into pocket-sized surveillance devices.

The company said its product is used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to fight “crime and terrorism.”