J-Lo, A-Rod live it up in Israel

JTA — Celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez do not have a lot of time in Israel, but they are making the most of it.

The two — along with Rodriguez’s two children from his first marriage, and Lopez’s twins she had with fellow singer Marc Anthony — have been in the Jewish state since Tuesday, ahead of Lopez’s concert Thursday night in Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park.

Rodriguez, the former baseball star, was instantly “in love.”

“What an amazing time we are having on our first trip to Tel Aviv! The people have been wonderful and have such energy,” he tweeted.

ג'ניפר לופז ואלכס רודריגז לא נתנו לג'ט לג להשפיע עליהם. אחרי שעשו צ'ק אין במלון, יצאו לאכול בג'סיקה רסטרו בר בתל אביב. היה שמח #jenifferlopez #TelAviv #israel #JLOItsMyParty pic.twitter.com/qrIKdE5ZLw — Gil mishali גיל משעלי (@gilmishali) July 31, 2019

Fans reportedly flocked outside of their hotel as they arrived, and they were spotted dining out in Tel Aviv.

The concert, her first in Israel, is part of Lopez’s first international tour in seven years.

Bon Jovi recently performed in Hayarkon Park as well, on July 25.