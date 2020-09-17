Jerusalem boy, 6, hospitalized with gunshot wound to shoulder

A six-year old boy was brought to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.

Police said it was not clear who shot the boy from the Ma’alot Dafna neighborhood in East Jerusalem and they were investigating if he was hit by a stray bullet.

Police gave no other details on the incident, including the condition of the child.

There have been several cases in Jerusalem in recent months of children being hurt or injured by stray gunfire.

Last month doctors at Hadassah removed a bullet from the brain of a nine-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital feeling sleepy.

Police opened an investigation and are probing, among other lines of inquiry, the possibility that the bullet came from celebratory gunfire for the Muslim Eid el-Adha festival that was observed that weekend.

The incident comes two months after a four-year-old girl from Issawiya, which is close to Ras al-Amud, was killed by an apparently stray bullet fired by an unknown shooter.