Jerusalem Jazz Fest moved up to September

The annual Jerusalem Jazz Festival has been moved up to September 8-10 from its usual slot in December, and will be held alongside the rescheduled Israel Festival, which is slated to take place September 3-12, organizers announced.

Directed as usual by jazz trumpeter Avishai Cohen along with musician Tamir Muskat, performances during the three-day festival will be held in the sculpture garden of the Israel Museum, as well as at the Yellow Submarine and other venues throughout the city, in a manner that will maintain social distancing standards.

The performances will also be filmed and offering in a live, online option for those who don’t feel comfortable attending in person, with different prices for online and in-person tickets.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Eyal Sher, director of the Israel Festival and the Jazz Festival, said they moved up the jazz event because the annual Eilat jazz festival normally held in August was canceled due to the coronavirus, and this offered some solace to jazz fans.

“The coronavirus changed our world but we’re happy for the opportunity to produce our festival, despite all the limitations,” said Cohen.

Performing musicians will include Dudu Tassa, Eviatar Banai, Netta Barzilai and her brothers, singers from the Jane Bordeaux band, Zohar Fresco and others. The events will include full performances, jams and artistic conversations.

Ticket prices range from NIS 40 for online performances to NIS 270 for a trio of tickets for performances in the Israel Museum’s sculpture garden.