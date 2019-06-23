Jewish cemeteries desecrated in South Africa

Graves were vandalized in a South African Jewish cemetery over the weekend, prompting calls from global Jewish organizations for authorities to increase their vigilance against anti-Semitism.

Four graves were reportedly damaged at the cemetery in the town of Strand, 50 kilometers southeast of Cape Town.

The local Jewish community filed a complaint with police.

It was the third such incident in a week, following vandalism at two other Jewish cemeteries in the same district.

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog warned in a statement that anti-Semitic incidents around the world “don’t let up for a moment” and called on the countries to step up actions against the phenomenon.

“I appeal to governments around the world and to law enforcement authorities to not take it lightly, and to take a firm hand against any manifestation of anti-Semitism,” he said.

World Zionist Organization Vice Chairman Yaakov Hagoel urged South African authorities to find the culprits before the violence escalates and leads to blood shed.