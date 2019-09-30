Jewish cemetery near Buenos Aires vandalized

A Jewish cemetery in Argentina was vandalized over the weekend, shortly before the start of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

The Argentinian Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) said the vandalism took place Saturday at the cemetery in La Tablada, a city in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area.

Part of the cemetery’s exterior wall was knocked down, a number of tombstones were damaged and bronze plaques on some of the graves were stolen, according to AMIA.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The head of AMIA condemned the vandalism and called on authorities to investigate, as did the Delegation of Argentine Jewish Associations (DAIA).

URGENTE: AMIA condena el ataque vandálico en su cementerio de La Tablada y exige que se garantice la seguridad del lugar.https://t.co/GocdtrXaLi pic.twitter.com/VzZQqN4vI3 — AMIA (@InfoAMIA) September 29, 2019

Argentina, home to some 180,000 Jews, has seen a number of instances of anti-Semitic violence in recent months and there is growing concern about the wave among Jewish leaders. In February, nine gravestones were vandalized in the Jewish cemetery of San Luis province.

JTA contributed to this report.